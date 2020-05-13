Mixed Analyst Attention: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

The shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the GPMT stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on August 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20.50. JP Morgan was of a view that GPMT is Neutral in its latest report on January 16, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that GPMT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 185.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.84.

The shares of the company added by 12.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.57 while ending the day at $4.97. During the trading session, a total of 5.02 million shares were traded which represents a -128.4% decline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. GPMT had ended its last session trading at $4.43. GPMT 52-week low price stands at $1.74 while its 52-week high price is $19.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 148.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.15% to reach $18.83/share. It started the day trading at $11.695 and traded between $10.52 and $10.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UIS’s 50-day SMA is 11.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.78. The stock has a high of $18.13 for the year while the low is $6.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.96%, as 7.10M GPMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.34% of Unisys Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UIS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 665,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,690,424 shares of UIS, with a total valuation of $122,002,438. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more UIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,086,781 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Unisys Corporation shares by 6.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,125,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -513,912 shares of Unisys Corporation which are valued at $89,704,304. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Unisys Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,722 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,241,079 shares and is now valued at $40,805,185. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Unisys Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.