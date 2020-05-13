Mixed Analyst Attention: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD), NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.46 while ending the day at $2.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -417.35% decline from the average session volume which is 446960.0 shares. CJJD had ended its last session trading at $2.86. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. currently has a market cap of $82.83 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 71.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.40, with a beta of 0.60. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CJJD 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $2.90.

The China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. generated 23.89 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Piper Jaffray also rated NTCT as Downgrade on April 10, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that NTCT could surge by 11.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.95% to reach $26.40/share. It started the day trading at $26.69 and traded between $23.38 and $23.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTCT’s 50-day SMA is 24.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.35. The stock has a high of $29.62 for the year while the low is $19.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.35%, as 4.64M CJJD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.06% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 183.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 568.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NTCT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -248,044 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,390,377 shares of NTCT, with a total valuation of $195,697,183. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NTCT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,040,048 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its NetScout Systems Inc. shares by 6.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,058,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 353,360 shares of NetScout Systems Inc. which are valued at $160,441,870. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NetScout Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,019,915 shares and is now valued at $159,407,349. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of NetScout Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.