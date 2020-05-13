Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)

The shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Ascendiant Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novus Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.81.

The shares of the company added by 7.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.5851 while ending the day at $0.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -351.05% decline from the average session volume which is 226500.0 shares. NVUS had ended its last session trading at $0.64. Novus Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.50 NVUS 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Novus Therapeutics Inc. generated 8.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -188.89%. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.56 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMPE’s 50-day SMA is 0.5227 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5084. The stock has a high of $1.31 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.90%, as 11.77M NVUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.31% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,246 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,339,699 shares of AMPE, with a total valuation of $3,246,537. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more AMPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,229,849 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,325,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,530 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $805,999. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 802,090 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,198,567 shares and is now valued at $728,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.