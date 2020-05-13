Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW), Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

The shares of EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EZCORP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 04, 2017. CL King was of a view that EZPW is Buy in its latest report on August 17, 2016. Wells Fargo thinks that EZPW is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.79 while ending the day at $4.86. During the trading session, a total of 623702.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.76% incline from the average session volume which is 714960.0 shares. EZPW had ended its last session trading at $5.24. EZCORP Inc. currently has a market cap of $254.62 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.25, with a beta of 1.86. EZCORP Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 EZPW 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EZCORP Inc. generated 197.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. EZCORP Inc. has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on February 06, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. It started the day trading at $6.40 and traded between $5.18 and $5.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADES’s 50-day SMA is 6.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.73. The stock has a high of $15.34 for the year while the low is $4.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.48%, as 1.91M EZPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.06% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 191.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought more ADES shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchasing 393,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,966,647 shares of ADES, with a total valuation of $14,612,187.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,111,749 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,598 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. which are valued at $8,260,295. In the same vein, BlackRock Financial Management, I… decreased its Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 189,443 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,083,293 shares and is now valued at $8,048,867. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.