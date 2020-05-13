Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.80.

The shares of the company added by 6.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.29 million shares were traded which represents a 49.11% incline from the average session volume which is 6.47 million shares. COCP had ended its last session trading at $0.95. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 COCP 52-week low price stands at $0.39 while its 52-week high price is $2.95.

The Cocrystal Pharma Inc. generated 7.47 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated CLNC as Initiated on June 06, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CLNC could surge by 52.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.40% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.80 and traded between $4.24 and $4.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNC’s 50-day SMA is 5.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.52. The stock has a high of $16.36 for the year while the low is $2.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.73%, as 1.73M COCP shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 988.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 56,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,634,852 shares of CLNC, with a total valuation of $36,723,638. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CLNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,853,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by 19.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,184,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 350,600 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. which are valued at $10,506,122. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,372 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,735,352 shares and is now valued at $8,347,043. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.