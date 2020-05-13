Is There A Value in Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) And Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)

The shares of Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Welbilt Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Market Perform the WBT stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $19. Buckingham Research was of a view that WBT is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2018. Longbow thinks that WBT is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.79 while ending the day at $4.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a 36.67% incline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. WBT had ended its last session trading at $5.16. Welbilt Inc. currently has a market cap of $677.45 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.91. Welbilt Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WBT 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $19.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Welbilt Inc. generated 148.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2100.0%. Welbilt Inc. has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is now rated as Sector Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.30 and traded between $0.27 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.3023 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9560. The stock has a high of $2.22 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 97.39%, as 7.86M WBT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more GTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 2,646,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,905,276 shares of GTE, with a total valuation of $28,104,889. BNP Paribas Asset Management USA,… meanwhile bought more GTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,924,184 worth of shares.

Similarly, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by 36.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,574,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,718,525 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. which are valued at $5,957,789. In the same vein, Luminus Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,083,510 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,728,949 shares and is now valued at $5,671,114. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.