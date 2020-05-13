Is There A Value in Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) And Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

The shares of Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $14 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lydall Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Neutral the LDL stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Sidoti in its report released on September 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. ROTH Capital was of a view that LDL is Buy in its latest report on November 09, 2016. Sidoti thinks that LDL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.49.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.59 while ending the day at $11.65. During the trading session, a total of 539507.0 shares were traded which represents a -162.8% decline from the average session volume which is 205290.0 shares. LDL had ended its last session trading at $10.85. Lydall Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LDL 52-week low price stands at $4.79 while its 52-week high price is $26.99.

The Lydall Inc. generated 87.83 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.23% to reach $21.13/share. It started the day trading at $14.24 and traded between $12.675 and $12.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCC’s 50-day SMA is 12.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.62. The stock has a high of $28.67 for the year while the low is $9.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.55%, as 7.20M LDL shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HCC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -180,178 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,508,756 shares of HCC, with a total valuation of $81,684,888. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,510,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by 48.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,904,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,930 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. which are valued at $36,453,056. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 126,259 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,713,731 shares and is now valued at $34,057,324. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.