Is There A Value in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) And Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

The shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by FBR & Co. in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2017. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $19.50 price target. FBR & Co. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR & Co. advised investors in its research note published on March 28, 2017, to Outperform the CHMI stock while also putting a $18.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 06, 2016. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $17.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 26, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. FBR Capital was of a view that CHMI is Outperform in its latest report on October 29, 2013. Barclays thinks that CHMI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.75.

The shares of the company added by 13.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.60 while ending the day at $7.11. During the trading session, a total of 813631.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.17% decline from the average session volume which is 400460.0 shares. CHMI had ended its last session trading at $6.28. CHMI 52-week low price stands at $2.76 while its 52-week high price is $17.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has the potential to record -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Loop Capital also rated ALB as Downgrade on April 29, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that ALB could surge by 15.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.00% to reach $70.33/share. It started the day trading at $63.71 and traded between $59.01 and $59.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALB’s 50-day SMA is 62.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.74. The stock has a high of $99.40 for the year while the low is $48.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.65%, as 14.95M CHMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.88% of Albemarle Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 59,286 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,701,534 shares of ALB, with a total valuation of $780,255,234. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $523,311,543 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Albemarle Corporation shares by 6.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,990,135 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -479,488 shares of Albemarle Corporation which are valued at $429,403,993. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Albemarle Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,750 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,798,130 shares and is now valued at $356,179,126. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Albemarle Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.