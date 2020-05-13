Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)?

The shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonim Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Buy the SONM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. Oppenheimer was of a view that SONM is Outperform in its latest report on June 04, 2019. Lake Street thinks that SONM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.90 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 669339.0 shares were traded which represents a -48.62% decline from the average session volume which is 450370.0 shares. SONM had ended its last session trading at $0.98. Sonim Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SONM 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $18.26.

The Sonim Technologies Inc. generated 11.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.88%. Sonim Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. It started the day trading at $3.8273 and traded between $3.07 and $3.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMLS’s 50-day SMA is 5.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.35. The stock has a high of $19.18 for the year while the low is $3.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 650030.66 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.38%, as 678,502 SONM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.68% of Cumulus Media Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 125.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Eaton Vance Management selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,529,446 shares of CMLS, with a total valuation of $11,205,446. Brigade Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more CMLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,617,807 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silver Point Capital LP decreased its Cumulus Media Inc. shares by 15.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,792,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -337,536 shares of Cumulus Media Inc. which are valued at $7,938,560. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Cumulus Media Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.