Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)?

The shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the PLYA stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $10. SunTrust was of a view that PLYA is Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.53.

The shares of the company added by 9.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.03 while ending the day at $2.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -164.04% decline from the average session volume which is 909940.0 shares. PLYA had ended its last session trading at $2.10. PLYA 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. generated 20.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has the potential to record -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. JP Morgan also rated TMHC as Resumed on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that TMHC could surge by 23.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.43% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $15.83 and traded between $14.28 and $14.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMHC’s 50-day SMA is 12.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.46. The stock has a high of $28.47 for the year while the low is $6.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.54%, as 7.99M PLYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.93% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TMHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 95.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 7,261,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,888,325 shares of TMHC, with a total valuation of $216,625,129. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TMHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,523,038 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by 2.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,149,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -240,770 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation which are valued at $133,128,717. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,576 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,154,268 shares and is now valued at $104,094,599. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.