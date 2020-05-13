Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)?

The shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of At Home Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HOME is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that HOME is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.01.

The shares of the company added by 15.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.41 while ending the day at $2.80. During the trading session, a total of 8.15 million shares were traded which represents a -190.17% decline from the average session volume which is 2.81 million shares. HOME had ended its last session trading at $2.42. At Home Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 HOME 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $23.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The At Home Group Inc. generated 14.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. At Home Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.77% to reach $7.10/share. It started the day trading at $5.13 and traded between $4.55 and $4.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRWG’s 50-day SMA is 4.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.48. The stock has a high of $6.78 for the year while the low is $2.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 466894.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.89%, as 425,388 HOME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 85.74, while the P/B ratio is 3.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Navy Capital Green Management LLC bought more GRWG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Navy Capital Green Management LLC purchasing 25,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 971,094 shares of GRWG, with a total valuation of $4,564,142.

Similarly, CWM LLC decreased its GrowGeneration Corp. shares by 14.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 690,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -115,303 shares of GrowGeneration Corp. which are valued at $3,247,484. In the same vein, Friess Associates LLC decreased its GrowGeneration Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 164,538 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 512,604 shares and is now valued at $2,409,239. Following these latest developments, around 8.30% of GrowGeneration Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.