Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)?

The shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $13. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that PFLT is Neutral in its latest report on May 14, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that PFLT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.86.

The shares of the company added by 7.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.81 while ending the day at $7.34. During the trading session, a total of 789202.0 shares were traded which represents a -116.11% decline from the average session volume which is 365180.0 shares. PFLT had ended its last session trading at $6.82. PFLT 52-week low price stands at $3.34 while its 52-week high price is $12.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.33%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has the potential to record 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. UBS also rated ECOL as Upgrade on April 04, 2019, with its price target of $59 suggesting that ECOL could surge by 45.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.14% to reach $53.25/share. It started the day trading at $32.51 and traded between $29.20 and $29.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECOL’s 50-day SMA is 32.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.82. The stock has a high of $67.24 for the year while the low is $24.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.68%, as 1.20M PFLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.19% of US Ecology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 352.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ECOL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -143,642 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,448,371 shares of ECOL, with a total valuation of $113,037,601. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ECOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,160,612 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… decreased its US Ecology Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,285,866 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,418 shares of US Ecology Inc. which are valued at $42,150,687. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its US Ecology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,124,012 shares and is now valued at $36,845,113. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of US Ecology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.