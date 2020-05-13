Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)?

The shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on August 06, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leaf Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.28.

The shares of the company added by 21.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.43 while ending the day at $2.06. During the trading session, a total of 621319.0 shares were traded which represents a -252.82% decline from the average session volume which is 176100.0 shares. LEAF had ended its last session trading at $1.70. Leaf Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LEAF 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $7.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Leaf Group Ltd. generated 18.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.0%. Leaf Group Ltd. has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Jefferies also rated TLRY as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that TLRY could surge by 26.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.55% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $8.20 and traded between $7.38 and $7.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 6.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.40. The stock has a high of $51.03 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.01%, as 17.18M LEAF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.90% of Tilray Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.10% over the last six months.

ETF Managers Group LLC meanwhile bought more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,808,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by 41.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,142,367 shares of Tilray Inc. which are valued at $12,759,161. In the same vein, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,258,079 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,258,079 shares and is now valued at $10,127,536. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.