Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)?

The shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endeavour Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Buy the EXK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Noble Capital Markets in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Noble Capital Markets was of a view that EXK is Market Perform in its latest report on November 01, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that EXK is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.35.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.37 while ending the day at $1.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.76 million shares were traded which represents a -5.29% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. EXK had ended its last session trading at $1.36. Endeavour Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 EXK 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Endeavour Silver Corp. generated 14.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Endeavour Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. It started the day trading at $36.5505 and traded between $31.555 and $31.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMD’s 50-day SMA is 35.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.12. The stock has a high of $93.87 for the year while the low is $20.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.33%, as 3.31M EXK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.31% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.98, while the P/B ratio is 1.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 709.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more CMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -9,968 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,918,178 shares of CMD, with a total valuation of $144,972,586. Champlain Investment Partners LLC meanwhile bought more CMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,270,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cantel Medical Corp. shares by 1.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,323,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,350 shares of Cantel Medical Corp. which are valued at $122,965,060. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cantel Medical Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 56,331 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,223,786 shares and is now valued at $119,280,082. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Cantel Medical Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.