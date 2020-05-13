Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)?

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. UBS was of a view that ERJ is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that ERJ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.60 while ending the day at $4.61. During the trading session, a total of 4.25 million shares were traded which represents a -47.07% decline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $4.96. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $4.79 while its 52-week high price is $20.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.439 and traded between $0.34 and $0.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.4235 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8851. The stock has a high of $4.60 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.95%, as 21.97M ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.68% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 2,027,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,669,897 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $6,185,045. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,695,658 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,903,182 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,242 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $4,188,686. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,467,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,422,901 shares and is now valued at $2,874,138. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.