Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)?

The shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 12, 2020, to Buy the CBAY stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 12, 2020. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on May 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Evercore ISI was of a view that CBAY is Outperform in its latest report on May 12, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that CBAY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 245.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.50.

The shares of the company added by 127.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.02 while ending the day at $4.18. During the trading session, a total of 88.52 million shares were traded which represents a -5297.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. CBAY had ended its last session trading at $1.84. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.50 CBAY 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $13.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. generated 56.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -84.21%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is now rated as Sector Perform. BMO Capital Markets also rated EAF as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that EAF could surge by 39.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.26% to reach $10.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.91 and traded between $6.235 and $6.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EAF’s 50-day SMA is 7.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.84. The stock has a high of $14.84 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.09%, as 12.70M CBAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.96% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EAF shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 694,110 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,148,776 shares of EAF, with a total valuation of $49,928,061. Yacktman Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more EAF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,812,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dalal Street LLC decreased its GrafTech International Ltd. shares by 19.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,450,134 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,096,967 shares of GrafTech International Ltd. which are valued at $36,135,088. In the same vein, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem… decreased its GrafTech International Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 344,663 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,499,540 shares and is now valued at $28,416,265. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of GrafTech International Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.