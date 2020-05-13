Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL), DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)?

The shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $43 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Buy the COLL stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on April 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. SunTrust was of a view that COLL is Hold in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Needham thinks that COLL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.88.

The shares of the company added by 5.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.53 while ending the day at $22.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -78.63% decline from the average session volume which is 619250.0 shares. COLL had ended its last session trading at $21.53. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 COLL 52-week low price stands at $10.01 while its 52-week high price is $25.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. generated 116.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has the potential to record 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.7812 and traded between $0.6306 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DMPI’s 50-day SMA is 0.4957 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6471. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 345073.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.18%, as 309,945 COLL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 196.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more DMPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 274,568 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,226,022 shares of DMPI, with a total valuation of $648,566. Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more DMPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,940 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.