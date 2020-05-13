Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)?

The shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2016. The Industrials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Astrotech Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 234.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.53.

The shares of the company added by 13.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.86 while ending the day at $3.28. During the trading session, a total of 3.2 million shares were traded which represents a -119.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. ASTC had ended its last session trading at $2.88. Astrotech Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ASTC 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $7.75.

The Astrotech Corporation generated 1.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Astrotech Corporation has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27.50. The Benchmark Company also rated SAH as Initiated on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that SAH could surge by 7.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.88% to reach $21.90/share. It started the day trading at $22.4458 and traded between $20.07 and $20.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAH’s 50-day SMA is 17.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.09. The stock has a high of $35.41 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.20%, as 3.77M ASTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.63% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 570.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SAH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -143,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,653,071 shares of SAH, with a total valuation of $78,285,312. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more SAH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,718,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sonic Automotive Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,348,163 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,905 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. which are valued at $50,321,133. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Sonic Automotive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,140 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,704,074 shares and is now valued at $36,518,306. Following these latest developments, around 27.20% of Sonic Automotive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.