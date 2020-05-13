Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM), HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.45.

The shares of the company added by 9.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.23 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 58.41 million shares were traded which represents a -148.55% decline from the average session volume which is 23.5 million shares. ZOM had ended its last session trading at $0.25. ZOM 52-week low price stands at $0.11 while its 52-week high price is $0.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 1.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.31% to reach $60.00/share. It started the day trading at $57.70 and traded between $52.17 and $52.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HQY’s 50-day SMA is 51.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.24. The stock has a high of $88.78 for the year while the low is $34.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.23%, as 3.87M ZOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.11% of HealthEquity Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 80.88, while the P/B ratio is 3.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HQY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -398,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,464,246 shares of HQY, with a total valuation of $420,013,122. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HQY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,317,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by 14.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,825,062 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 485,427 shares of HealthEquity Inc. which are valued at $215,236,239. In the same vein, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,506 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,570,109 shares and is now valued at $200,890,033. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of HealthEquity Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.