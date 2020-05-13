Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)?

The shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGMO is Buy in its latest report on June 20, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SGMO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.18.

The shares of the company added by 8.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.5302 while ending the day at $9.79. During the trading session, a total of 4.95 million shares were traded which represents a -93.44% decline from the average session volume which is 2.56 million shares. SGMO had ended its last session trading at $9.06. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 SGMO 52-week low price stands at $4.81 while its 52-week high price is $13.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.73%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.94% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.6788 and traded between $0.601 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCN’s 50-day SMA is 0.5887 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3466. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.65%, as 2.32M SGMO shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 57.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deer Park Road Management Co. LP sold more OCN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deer Park Road Management Co. LP selling -400,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,956,147 shares of OCN, with a total valuation of $5,467,494. Omega Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more OCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,145,640 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,203,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,798 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation which are valued at $4,305,747. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,555,070 shares and is now valued at $3,610,240. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Ocwen Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.