Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)?

The shares of Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cactus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WHD is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WHD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.86.

The shares of the company added by 4.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.11 while ending the day at $17.09. During the trading session, a total of 608817.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.03% incline from the average session volume which is 692080.0 shares. WHD had ended its last session trading at $16.30. Cactus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 WHD 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $36.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cactus Inc. generated 230.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.83%. Cactus Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.63% to reach $3.88/share. It started the day trading at $2.57 and traded between $2.26 and $2.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBI’s 50-day SMA is 2.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.77. The stock has a high of $5.50 for the year while the low is $1.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.08%, as 30.54M WHD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.59% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 244,992 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,789,619 shares of PBI, with a total valuation of $83,977,355. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,298,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pitney Bowes Inc. shares by 16.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,530,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 929,169 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. which are valued at $23,052,188. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Pitney Bowes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 125,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,660,382 shares and is now valued at $19,981,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.