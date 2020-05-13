Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)?

The shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ANGI Homeservices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Buy the ANGI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. Wedbush was of a view that ANGI is Neutral in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Needham thinks that ANGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.34.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.20 while ending the day at $9.76. During the trading session, a total of 4.59 million shares were traded which represents a -95.37% decline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. ANGI had ended its last session trading at $9.09. ANGI Homeservices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ANGI 52-week low price stands at $4.10 while its 52-week high price is $15.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ANGI Homeservices Inc. generated 384.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.22% to reach $11.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.06 and traded between $9.23 and $9.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNE’s 50-day SMA is 8.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.72. The stock has a high of $20.16 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.10%, as 8.54M ANGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.85% of Veoneer Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 741.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.35% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cevian Capital AB selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,023,649 shares of VNE, with a total valuation of $78,471,287. Nordea Investment Management AB meanwhile bought more VNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,026,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fjärde AP-fonden decreased its Veoneer Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Veoneer Inc. which are valued at $53,790,000. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Asset Management (S… decreased its Veoneer Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,023,373 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,544,675 shares and is now valued at $24,886,922. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Veoneer Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.