Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)?

The shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $17.80 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 21Vianet Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2018, to Buy the VNET stock while also putting a $14.20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2017. Stifel was of a view that VNET is Hold in its latest report on November 29, 2016. JP Morgan thinks that VNET is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.15.

The shares of the company added by 4.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.93 while ending the day at $16.78. During the trading session, a total of 766005.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.0% incline from the average session volume which is 901220.0 shares. VNET had ended its last session trading at $16.10. VNET 52-week low price stands at $6.31 while its 52-week high price is $17.37.

The 21Vianet Group Inc. generated 328.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. 21Vianet Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is now rated as Hold. JP Morgan also rated STNE as Upgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that STNE could surge by 23.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.27% to reach $31.31/share. It started the day trading at $26.79 and traded between $23.71 and $23.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNE’s 50-day SMA is 26.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.59. The stock has a high of $46.69 for the year while the low is $17.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.35%, as 15.32M VNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.22% of StoneCo Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.77, while the P/B ratio is 6.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more STNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -3,718,156 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,838,829 shares of STNE, with a total valuation of $866,288,309. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more STNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $477,777,545 worth of shares.

Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… decreased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,166,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of StoneCo Ltd. which are valued at $373,718,812. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 174,582 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,704,537 shares and is now valued at $229,625,686. Following these latest developments, around 14.26% of StoneCo Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.