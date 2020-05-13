Is It Crazy To Buy Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) And Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

The shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $13 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uniti Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Underperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that UNIT is Sector Perform in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Raymond James thinks that UNIT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.73.

The shares of the company added by 18.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.97 while ending the day at $8.47. During the trading session, a total of 7.06 million shares were traded which represents a -120.56% decline from the average session volume which is 3.2 million shares. UNIT had ended its last session trading at $7.13. Uniti Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 188.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 21.89, with a beta of 0.94. UNIT 52-week low price stands at $4.86 while its 52-week high price is $11.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Uniti Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $3.33 and traded between $2.98 and $2.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.05. The stock has a high of $8.77 for the year while the low is $1.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.14%, as 32.27M UNIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.86% of Precigen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 26.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miller Value Partners LLC bought more PGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miller Value Partners LLC purchasing 2,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,416,710 shares of PGEN, with a total valuation of $30,300,156. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,370,850 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Precigen Inc. shares by 1.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,135,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,415 shares of Precigen Inc. which are valued at $22,087,735. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Precigen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,733,122 shares and is now valued at $13,439,239. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Precigen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.