Is It Crazy To Buy Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) And O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)

The shares of Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livongo Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Buy the LVGO stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $45. Stifel was of a view that LVGO is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that LVGO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $55.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 282.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.36.

The shares of the company added by 7.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $53.59 while ending the day at $57.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.7 million shares were traded which represents a -45.04% decline from the average session volume which is 2.55 million shares. LVGO had ended its last session trading at $53.59. Livongo Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.20 LVGO 52-week low price stands at $15.12 while its 52-week high price is $56.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Livongo Health Inc. generated 218.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1320.0%. Livongo Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BofA/Merrill also rated OI as Downgrade on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OI could surge by 29.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.95% to reach $9.70/share. It started the day trading at $7.51 and traded between $6.82 and $6.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OI’s 50-day SMA is 7.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.09. The stock has a high of $17.88 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.67%, as 10.63M LVGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.20% of O-I Glass Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -217,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,754,645 shares of OI, with a total valuation of $121,578,275. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more OI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,936,717 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its O-I Glass Inc. shares by 3.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,351,284 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -398,341 shares of O-I Glass Inc. which are valued at $101,774,580. In the same vein, Atlantic Investment Management, I… decreased its O-I Glass Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 250,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,651,765 shares and is now valued at $63,050,544. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of O-I Glass Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.