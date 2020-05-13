Is It Crazy To Buy Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) And Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

The shares of Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Heat Biologics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Noble Financial advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2016, to Buy the HTBX stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on May 26, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on September 18, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.30.

The shares of the company added by 4.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.5672 while ending the day at $0.59. During the trading session, a total of 8.46 million shares were traded which represents a 41.91% incline from the average session volume which is 14.57 million shares. HTBX had ended its last session trading at $0.56. Heat Biologics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 HTBX 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.25.

The Heat Biologics Inc. generated 9.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. Heat Biologics Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Northland Capital also rated HCSG as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $37.50 suggesting that HCSG could surge by 21.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.06% to reach $28.13/share. It started the day trading at $24.9496 and traded between $22.10 and $22.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCSG’s 50-day SMA is 23.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.54. The stock has a high of $34.13 for the year while the low is $15.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.14%, as 13.04M HTBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.02% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.80, while the P/B ratio is 3.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 983.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HCSG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -428,613 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,705,168 shares of HCSG, with a total valuation of $196,404,732. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HCSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,950,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares by 1.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,028,205 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,352 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. which are valued at $153,658,945. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 67,410 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,445,372 shares and is now valued at $113,312,532. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.