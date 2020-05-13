Is It Crazy To Buy eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) And Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

The shares of eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 400.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.88.

The shares of the company added by 27.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.58 while ending the day at $0.70. During the trading session, a total of 26.45 million shares were traded which represents a -3064.92% decline from the average session volume which is 835820.0 shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.55. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $0.71.

The eMagin Corporation generated 3.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. eMagin Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated CROX as Reiterated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that CROX could surge by 11.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.30% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.4599 and traded between $22.05 and $22.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CROX’s 50-day SMA is 20.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.85. The stock has a high of $43.79 for the year while the low is $8.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 80.49%, as 4.20M EMAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of Crocs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.75, while the P/B ratio is 16.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CROX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -466,887 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,341,795 shares of CROX, with a total valuation of $226,538,529. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,220,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Crocs Inc. shares by 28.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,801,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,051,432 shares of Crocs Inc. which are valued at $116,432,301. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Crocs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,304 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,834,829 shares and is now valued at $68,744,603. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Crocs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.