Is It Crazy To Buy Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) And Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 04, 2018, to Buy the ALDX stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2018. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $30. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that ALDX is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ALDX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.98.

The shares of the company added by 13.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.34 while ending the day at $3.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -642.03% decline from the average session volume which is 292550.0 shares. ALDX had ended its last session trading at $2.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.80 ALDX 52-week low price stands at $1.48 while its 52-week high price is $8.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. generated 38.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.12%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $250. Citigroup also rated ULTA as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $205 suggesting that ULTA could surge by 9.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $230.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.01% to reach $234.36/share. It started the day trading at $228.65 and traded between $211.58 and $211.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ULTA’s 50-day SMA is 201.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 250.01. The stock has a high of $368.83 for the year while the low is $124.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.09%, as 3.07M ALDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.41% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.43, while the P/B ratio is 6.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ULTA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -24,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,994,112 shares of ULTA, with a total valuation of $1,306,236,887. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more ULTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $653,006,215 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,947,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,986 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. which are valued at $642,418,789. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 90,728 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,422,246 shares and is now valued at $527,855,848. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.