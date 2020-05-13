Is A Downturn Overdue? Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)?

The shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $11 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Upwork Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Neutral the UPWK stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that UPWK is Outperform in its latest report on October 29, 2018. Jefferies thinks that UPWK is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.93.

The shares of the company added by 16.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.856 while ending the day at $12.29. During the trading session, a total of 13.26 million shares were traded which represents a -608.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. UPWK had ended its last session trading at $10.51. Upwork Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 UPWK 52-week low price stands at $5.14 while its 52-week high price is $17.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Upwork Inc. generated 65.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Upwork Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $2.27 and traded between $1.7402 and $1.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTPH’s 50-day SMA is 1.3047 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1873. The stock has a high of $20.60 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 132156.39 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.79%, as 92,787 UPWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.20% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 666,667 shares of TTPH, with a total valuation of $913,334.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 38.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 224,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,125 shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $308,168. In the same vein, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 149,507 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 149,507 shares and is now valued at $204,825. Following these latest developments, around 1.62% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.