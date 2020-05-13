Is A Downturn Overdue? JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)?

The shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JOYY Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 95. JP Morgan was of a view that YY is Overweight in its latest report on March 06, 2019. Nomura thinks that YY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 25 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $517.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.36.

The shares of the company added by 4.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $53.40 while ending the day at $55.48. During the trading session, a total of 849402.0 shares were traded which represents a 23.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. YY had ended its last session trading at $53.34. JOYY Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.55, with a beta of 1.21. YY 52-week low price stands at $41.33 while its 52-week high price is $79.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JOYY Inc. generated 559.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.75%. JOYY Inc. has the potential to record 3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. It started the day trading at $9.40 and traded between $8.50 and $8.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STRO’s 50-day SMA is 9.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.15. The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $6.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 58672.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.18%, as 85,768 YY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 41.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC sold more STRO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC selling -828 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,728,976 shares of STRO, with a total valuation of $17,030,414. Eventide Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more STRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,262,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 641,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc. which are valued at $6,316,490. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.