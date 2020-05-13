Is A Downturn Overdue? Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)?

The shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on September 16, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ferroglobe PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that GSM is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2017. Stifel thinks that GSM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.25.

The shares of the company added by 24.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.5891 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 605681.0 shares were traded which represents a -49.81% decline from the average session volume which is 404310.0 shares. GSM had ended its last session trading at $0.59. GSM 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ferroglobe PLC generated 99.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.38%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.38% to reach $44.43/share. It started the day trading at $28.74 and traded between $25.79 and $25.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKYW’s 50-day SMA is 27.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.34. The stock has a high of $66.52 for the year while the low is $10.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.83%, as 1.26M GSM shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 843.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SKYW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -176,039 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,039,370 shares of SKYW, with a total valuation of $217,868,502. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SKYW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $177,606,389 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,272,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,395 shares of SkyWest Inc. which are valued at $132,233,504. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,802 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,844,820 shares and is now valued at $57,097,179. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SkyWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.