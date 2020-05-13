Is A Downturn Overdue? EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)?

The shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $27 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQM Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underweight the EQM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EQM is Neutral in its latest report on August 19, 2019. UBS thinks that EQM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.6803 while ending the day at $17.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 32.4% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. EQM had ended its last session trading at $19.24. EQM Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EQM 52-week low price stands at $7.34 while its 52-week high price is $46.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EQM Midstream Partners LP generated 15.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.24%. EQM Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Citigroup also rated GSKY as Downgrade on August 07, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that GSKY could surge by 26.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.47% to reach $4.90/share. It started the day trading at $4.30 and traded between $3.575 and $3.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSKY’s 50-day SMA is 4.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.97. The stock has a high of $13.40 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.77%, as 12.06M EQM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.96% of GreenSky Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.36, while the P/B ratio is 8.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more GSKY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 296,731 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,952,537 shares of GSKY, with a total valuation of $38,854,011.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its GreenSky Inc. shares by 2.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,962,036 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 198,446 shares of GreenSky Inc. which are valued at $34,555,236. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its GreenSky Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,599,455 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,298,274 shares and is now valued at $27,334,509. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of GreenSky Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.