Is A Downturn Overdue? Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)?

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $72 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Sell the BYND stock while also putting a $73 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on March 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BYND is Underperform in its latest report on March 19, 2020. Argus thinks that BYND is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 04, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $84.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.86.

The shares of the company added by 4.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $131.89 while ending the day at $136.93. During the trading session, a total of 21.35 million shares were traded which represents a -182.36% decline from the average session volume which is 7.56 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $130.82. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 BYND 52-week low price stands at $48.18 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 275.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $105. Barclays also rated JCOM as Initiated on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $84 suggesting that JCOM could surge by 29.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.34% to reach $101.64/share. It started the day trading at $79.725 and traded between $72.11 and $72.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCOM’s 50-day SMA is 75.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.52. The stock has a high of $104.57 for the year while the low is $58.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.09%, as 4.58M BYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.78% of J2 Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.49, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 588.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more JCOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -131,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,044,202 shares of JCOM, with a total valuation of $406,764,449. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more JCOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $351,741,116 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its J2 Global Inc. shares by 4.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,616,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,329 shares of J2 Global Inc. which are valued at $211,021,574. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its J2 Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,483 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,273,397 shares and is now valued at $183,326,734. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of J2 Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.