Expensive Market, What To Buy? PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

The shares of PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PRA Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Outperform the PRAA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. Janney was of a view that PRAA is Neutral in its latest report on November 09, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that PRAA is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.69.

The shares of the company added by 4.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $32.06 while ending the day at $33.25. During the trading session, a total of 575293.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.61% decline from the average session volume which is 458000.0 shares. PRAA had ended its last session trading at $31.70. PRA Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 1.29. PRAA 52-week low price stands at $19.40 while its 52-week high price is $39.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PRA Group Inc. generated 180.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.38%. PRA Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. DA Davidson also rated PLNT as Resumed on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that PLNT could surge by 24.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.48% to reach $68.46/share. It started the day trading at $58.91 and traded between $51.70 and $52.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLNT’s 50-day SMA is 52.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.36. The stock has a high of $88.77 for the year while the low is $23.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.70%, as 8.43M PRAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.75% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PLNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -257,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,286,270 shares of PLNT, with a total valuation of $499,910,669. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PLNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $334,325,512 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by 29.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,295,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 987,697 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. which are valued at $259,163,623. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 67,130 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,269,733 shares and is now valued at $197,262,992. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Planet Fitness Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.