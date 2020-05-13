Expensive Market, What To Buy? OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

The shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OrganiGram Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OGI is Overweight in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that OGI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.31 while ending the day at $1.31. During the trading session, a total of 4.34 million shares were traded which represents a -12.22% decline from the average session volume which is 3.87 million shares. OGI had ended its last session trading at $1.41. OGI 52-week low price stands at $1.40 while its 52-week high price is $8.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OrganiGram Holdings Inc. generated 31.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.4023 and traded between $0.3045 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HJLI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3859 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6332. The stock has a high of $2.13 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83820.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.98%, as 103,921 OGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 108.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jane Street Capital LLC sold more HJLI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jane Street Capital LLC selling -21,342 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 112,263 shares of HJLI, with a total valuation of $44,905. ACT Capital Management LLLP meanwhile sold more HJLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Myda Advisors LLC decreased its Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares by 1.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 60,679 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -991 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. which are valued at $24,272. In the same vein, Gladstone Institutional Advisory … decreased its Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 30,000 shares and is now valued at $12,000. Following these latest developments, around 22.44% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.