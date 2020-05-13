Expensive Market, What To Buy? Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

The shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Dot Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the GDOT stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $35. Citigroup was of a view that GDOT is Neutral in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Citigroup thinks that GDOT is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.63.

The shares of the company added by 13.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $33.77 while ending the day at $34.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -90.45% decline from the average session volume which is 948610.0 shares. GDOT had ended its last session trading at $30.70. Green Dot Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GDOT 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $51.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Dot Corporation generated 1.57 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.59%. Green Dot Corporation has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. It started the day trading at $13.28 and traded between $11.94 and $12.01 throughout the trading session.

This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,225,000 shares of EIGR, with a total valuation of $16,554,000. 683 Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more EIGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,764,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,664,092 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -32,275 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $12,380,844. In the same vein, Broadfin Capital LLC decreased its Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 131,009 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,236,368 shares and is now valued at $9,198,578. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.