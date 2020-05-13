Expensive Market, What To Buy? Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

The shares of Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fuel Tech Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Brean Murray advised investors in its research note published on February 23, 2012, to Buy the FTEK stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from Avondale Markets when it published its report on June 09, 2010. That day the Avondale set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Brean Murray in its report released on October 16, 2009, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. AmTech Research was of a view that FTEK is Neutral in its latest report on April 06, 2009. AmTech Research thinks that FTEK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.42.

The shares of the company added by 7.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.87 while ending the day at $0.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -29.27% decline from the average session volume which is 803880.0 shares. FTEK had ended its last session trading at $0.92. Fuel Tech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 FTEK 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $2.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fuel Tech Inc. generated 12.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Fuel Tech Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on September 21, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $4.96 and traded between $4.54 and $4.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPRX’s 50-day SMA is 4.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.73. The stock has a high of $7.67 for the year while the low is $2.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.85%, as 12.21M FTEK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.55% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.33, while the P/B ratio is 5.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CPRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 22,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,440,822 shares of CPRX, with a total valuation of $35,269,496. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CPRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,552,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,378,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 278,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $25,491,720. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 63,760 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,611,850 shares and is now valued at $21,860,169. Following these latest developments, around 6.89% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.