Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.64,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.57, with weekly volatility at 5.28% and ATR at 4.94. The DRI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.15 and a $128.41 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.88% on 05/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $68.87 before closing at $70.32. Intraday shares traded counted 3.58 million, which was 8.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.90M. DRI’s previous close was $73.93 while the outstanding shares total 122.60M.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Darden Restaurants Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 686000000 million total, with 1683100000 million as their total liabilities.

DRI were able to record 531.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -135.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 922.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Darden Restaurants Inc. recorded a total of 2.35 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 12.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.81 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 538.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 122.60M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.88 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DRI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DRI attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief HR Officer, King Sarah H. bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 58.50, for a total value of 59,963. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP General Counsel, Broad Matthew R now bought 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,980. Also, SVP, Chief Development Officer, Renninger Richard L. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 58.50 per share, with a total market value of 117,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ATKINS M SHAN now holds 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,997. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

17 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Darden Restaurants Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DRI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.44.