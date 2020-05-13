Can Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Offer Investors Safety?

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) previous close was $11.37 while the outstanding shares total 801.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.63, and a growth ratio of 0.20. CUK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.88% on 05/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.37 before closing at $10.36. Intraday shares traded counted 1.3 million, which was 38.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.10M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.11, with weekly volatility at 5.81% and ATR at 1.10. The CUK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.08 and a $53.16 high.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Carnival Corporation & Plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CUK, the company has in raw cash 1.35 billion on their books with 3.2 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2885000000 million total, with 10716000000 million as their total liabilities.

CUK were able to record -410.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 838.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 916.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Carnival Corporation & Plc recorded a total of 4.79 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.52 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.27 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 801.66M with the revenue now reading -1.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.49 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CUK attractive?

In related news, Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 10,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, BAND SIR JONATHON now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 204,151. Also, Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 46.50 per share, with a total market value of 930,000. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, DONALD ARNOLD W now holds 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 600,096.