Analysts Turn Mixed On ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

The shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Raymond James was of a view that ZIOP is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that ZIOP is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.70.

The shares of the company added by 4.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.82 while ending the day at $2.99. During the trading session, a total of 2.73 million shares were traded which represents a -39.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. ZIOP had ended its last session trading at $2.86. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.60 ZIOP 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $7.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. generated 171.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. It started the day trading at $16.3816 and traded between $14.51 and $15.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMER’s 50-day SMA is 14.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.02. The stock has a high of $20.92 for the year while the low is $8.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.77%, as 11.14M ZIOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.23% of Omeros Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 876.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ingalls & Snyder LLC sold more OMER shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ingalls & Snyder LLC selling -14,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,636,305 shares of OMER, with a total valuation of $77,055,389. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OMER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,783,230 worth of shares.

Similarly, Consonance Capital Management LP increased its Omeros Corporation shares by 12.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,195,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 364,687 shares of Omeros Corporation which are valued at $53,114,130. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Omeros Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,575,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,100,000 shares and is now valued at $51,522,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Omeros Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.