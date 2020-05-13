Analysts Turn Mixed On Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $29 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Neutral the SIX stock while also putting a $18.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 28, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Oppenheimer was of a view that SIX is Perform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that SIX is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.69 while ending the day at $18.83. During the trading session, a total of 2.62 million shares were traded which represents a 43.35% incline from the average session volume which is 4.62 million shares. SIX had ended its last session trading at $20.30. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.56, with a beta of 2.21. SIX 52-week low price stands at $8.75 while its 52-week high price is $59.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation generated 22.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 194.0%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.65% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $9.65 and traded between $7.815 and $8.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EB’s 50-day SMA is 8.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.62. The stock has a high of $22.90 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.14%, as 4.76M SIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of Eventbrite Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EB shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 605,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,715,232 shares of EB, with a total valuation of $43,002,916.

Similarly, Foxhaven Asset Management LP decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by 10.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,896,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -455,242 shares of Eventbrite Inc. which are valued at $35,533,836. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 59,742 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,177,353 shares and is now valued at $28,977,459. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eventbrite Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.