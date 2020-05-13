Analysts Turn Mixed On Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK), Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

The shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2018. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $20.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Remark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 13, 2016, to Buy the MARK stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 652.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.20.

The shares of the company added by 5.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.61 while ending the day at $1.88. During the trading session, a total of 231.6 million shares were traded which represents a -1167.63% decline from the average session volume which is 18.27 million shares. MARK had ended its last session trading at $1.79. MARK 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.95.

The Remark Holdings Inc. generated 656000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Remark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 12, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) is now rated as Neutral. Northland Capital also rated DLX as Reiterated on April 24, 2015, with its price target of $75 suggesting that DLX could surge by 41.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.82% to reach $38.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.60 and traded between $22.08 and $22.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLX’s 50-day SMA is 26.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.01. The stock has a high of $54.15 for the year while the low is $19.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.83%, as 2.38M MARK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of Deluxe Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 488.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -58,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,583,278 shares of DLX, with a total valuation of $129,110,941. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,054,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management increased its Deluxe Corporation shares by 2.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,425,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,033 shares of Deluxe Corporation which are valued at $68,332,645. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Deluxe Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 53,011 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,536,803 shares and is now valued at $43,291,741. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Deluxe Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.