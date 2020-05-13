Analysts Turn Mixed On Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

The shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $53 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peloton Interactive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2020, to Mkt Outperform the PTON stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on April 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. ROTH Capital was of a view that PTON is Buy in its latest report on April 15, 2020. Rosenblatt thinks that PTON is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.88.

The shares of the company added by 7.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $44.05 while ending the day at $46.17. During the trading session, a total of 25.14 million shares were traded which represents a -171.74% decline from the average session volume which is 9.25 million shares. PTON had ended its last session trading at $42.80. Peloton Interactive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 PTON 52-week low price stands at $17.70 while its 52-week high price is $45.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Peloton Interactive Inc. generated 509.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Peloton Interactive Inc. has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.05% to reach $22.92/share. It started the day trading at $14.21 and traded between $12.62 and $12.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDP’s 50-day SMA is 15.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.22. The stock has a high of $58.55 for the year while the low is $10.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.41%, as 8.75M PTON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.44% of Meredith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.44, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MDP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -192,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,900,531 shares of MDP, with a total valuation of $72,674,875. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,650,974 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meredith Corporation shares by 9.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 198,782 shares of Meredith Corporation which are valued at $34,049,280. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP increased its Meredith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 300,915 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,015,023 shares and is now valued at $29,882,791. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Meredith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.