Analysts Turn Mixed On Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP), Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

The shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chaparral Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.59.

The shares of the company added by 23.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.51 while ending the day at $0.53. During the trading session, a total of 25.61 million shares were traded which represents a -971.39% decline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. CHAP had ended its last session trading at $0.43. Chaparral Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CHAP 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chaparral Energy Inc. generated 22.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.65%. Chaparral Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated CBT as Upgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that CBT could surge by 11.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.44% to reach $33.38/share. It started the day trading at $32.39 and traded between $29.24 and $29.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBT’s 50-day SMA is 29.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.44. The stock has a high of $50.58 for the year while the low is $20.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 774046.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.48%, as 901,609 CHAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of Cabot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 439.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CBT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -96,113 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,011,324 shares of CBT, with a total valuation of $169,833,770. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,782,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Cabot Corporation shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,938,778 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -179,950 shares of Cabot Corporation which are valued at $99,595,186. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Cabot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 427,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,817,896 shares and is now valued at $95,498,495. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Cabot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.