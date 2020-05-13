Analysts Turn Mixed On AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AzurRx BioPharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2018, to Outperform the AZRX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.97.

The shares of the company added by 12.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 830226.0 shares were traded which represents a -212.49% decline from the average session volume which is 265680.0 shares. AZRX had ended its last session trading at $0.81. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AZRX 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $2.71.

The AzurRx BioPharma Inc. generated 176000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Odeon also rated UE as Initiated on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that UE could surge by 31.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.13% to reach $12.70/share. It started the day trading at $9.60 and traded between $8.69 and $8.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UE’s 50-day SMA is 10.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.97. The stock has a high of $21.74 for the year while the low is $6.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.65%, as 3.15M AZRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Urban Edge Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -79,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,265,483 shares of UE, with a total valuation of $198,553,055. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more UE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,017,210 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Urban Edge Properties shares by 4.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,328,757 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 290,258 shares of Urban Edge Properties which are valued at $72,780,706. In the same vein, Resolution Capital Ltd. increased its Urban Edge Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,883,966 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,883,966 shares and is now valued at $56,165,609. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Urban Edge Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.