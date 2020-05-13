Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

The shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vodafone Group Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that VOD is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Macquarie thinks that VOD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.75 while ending the day at $14.93. During the trading session, a total of 5.87 million shares were traded which represents a -27.06% decline from the average session volume which is 4.62 million shares. VOD had ended its last session trading at $14.02. VOD 52-week low price stands at $11.46 while its 52-week high price is $21.72.

The Vodafone Group Plc generated 6.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on February 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Keefe Bruyette also rated MBI as Initiated on April 25, 2016, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that MBI could surge by 48.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.32% to reach $12.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.05 and traded between $6.50 and $6.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBI’s 50-day SMA is 7.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.85. The stock has a high of $10.90 for the year while the low is $4.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.82%, as 7.14M VOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.72% of MBIA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 881.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more MBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -67,979 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,876,900 shares of MBI, with a total valuation of $55,977,966. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,819,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC decreased its MBIA Inc. shares by 5.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,112,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -289,788 shares of MBIA Inc. which are valued at $41,612,095. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MBIA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 267,535 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,763,373 shares and is now valued at $38,773,856. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of MBIA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.