Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinseo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Tudor Pickering was of a view that TSE is Sell in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TSE is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.20 while ending the day at $18.20. During the trading session, a total of 721638.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.6% decline from the average session volume which is 603400.0 shares. TSE had ended its last session trading at $19.57. Trinseo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TSE 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $50.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trinseo S.A. generated 440.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -280.77%. Trinseo S.A. has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $11.43 and traded between $9.97 and $10.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR’s 50-day SMA is 10.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.45. The stock has a high of $21.45 for the year while the low is $5.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.52%, as 8.59M TSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.72% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.00% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.