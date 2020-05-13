Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

The shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.39.

The shares of the company added by 7.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.325 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 14.19 million shares were traded which represents a -8.52% decline from the average session volume which is 13.08 million shares. TTNP had ended its last session trading at $0.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TTNP 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $1.96.

The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 5.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -325.0%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.10% to reach $19.64/share. It started the day trading at $16.14 and traded between $14.565 and $14.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMC’s 50-day SMA is 15.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.46. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $10.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.10%, as 8.40M TTNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.16% of Commercial Metals Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -268,466 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,472,188 shares of CMC, with a total valuation of $198,806,677. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,952,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Commercial Metals Company shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,857,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,175 shares of Commercial Metals Company which are valued at $157,133,236. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Commercial Metals Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 82,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,139,767 shares and is now valued at $81,927,886. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Commercial Metals Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.