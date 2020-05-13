Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI), Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

The shares of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ring Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Imperial Capital was of a view that REI is Outperform in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Johnson Rice thinks that REI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.08.

The shares of the company added by 4.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -110.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. REI had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Ring Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $54.9 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 2.54. Ring Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REI 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $4.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ring Energy Inc. generated 12.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. Ring Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $2.87 and $2.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHC’s 50-day SMA is 3.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.10. The stock has a high of $9.85 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.24%, as 5.33M REI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 335,781 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,851,618 shares of DHC, with a total valuation of $111,498,532. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,542,052 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by 10.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,091,195 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,294,250 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust which are valued at $43,823,616. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,056 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,957,020 shares and is now valued at $24,746,332. Following these latest developments, around 1.29% of Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.