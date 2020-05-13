Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

The shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.41 while ending the day at $14.46. During the trading session, a total of 932822.0 shares were traded which represents a -86.45% decline from the average session volume which is 500320.0 shares. EPAC had ended its last session trading at $15.59. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. currently has a market cap of $869.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.24, with a beta of 1.38. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 EPAC 52-week low price stands at $13.28 while its 52-week high price is $27.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enerpac Tool Group Corp. generated 163.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.51% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.19 and traded between $1.50 and $1.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 2.5147 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.2459. The stock has a high of $22.49 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.45%, as 13.15M EPAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.41% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,370,171 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,717,658 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $16,009,442. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,546,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its California Resources Corporation shares by 10.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,756,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -316,431 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $7,716,915. In the same vein, Coastal Investment Management LP decreased its California Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,414,910 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,414,910 shares and is now valued at $3,961,748. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.